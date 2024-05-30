Malala Yousafzai Makes Acting Debut on 'We Are Lady Parts' Season 2

Is there anything Malala Yousafzai can't do?

The Nobel Peace Prize winner made her acting debut with a cowgirl cameo in the British sitcom We Are Lady Parts. In season 2's "Malala Made Me Do It," the cast breaks into a country song named after the episode.

The activist, 26, emerges from the shadows dressed in Western and Pakistani-inspired garb, sitting atop a fake horse, during a fantasy sequence accompanying the song.

We Are Lady Parts made its debut in 2021 and stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Lucie Shorthouse and Faith Omole. It follows all-Muslim women in a punk-rock band called Lady Parts searching for their big break. The critically acclaimed series is streaming on Peacock.

'We Are Lady Parts.' - PEACOCK/PARISA TAGHIZADEH/WTTV LIMITED/C4

Yousafzai recently spoke to Vogue about how she "never expected to be in a show."

"I'm finally showing my hidden talent," she quipped.

The advocate for education said she was "clueless" about what the role would entail when showrunner Nida Manzoor wrote a letter to her inviting her onto the show.

"I was like, 'What will it look like? Do I have dialogue? How many times do I have to do it? How long will it take?'" Yousafzai told the outlet. "When I saw the set on the day of filming, it was completely beyond my wildest imagination. And the funny thing was, I didn't have lines, so it made things a lot easier."

Making a cameo was an easy "yes" for Yousafzai because she admires the series for uplifting stories of Muslim girls.

"Oftentimes, when we look at conflicts, wars, oppression against people, it always begins with dehumanizing another group," she said. "I hope that we get to hear more stories of people from Gaza, from Afghanistan, and from other parts of the world, and that we use all that we have in our capacity, in public and in private, to do all we can to be a voice for the people in Gaza."

Malala Yousafzai in 'We Are Lady Parts.' - PEACOCK/PARISA TAGHIZADEH/WTTV LIMITED/C4

Yousafzai, who married Asser Malik at her home in the United Kingdom in November 2021, spoke to ET in September 2022 about her first year of marriage and making global change.

"I hope people realize that we need to promise a safer and sustainable future to our children and for that we must start with their education," she said. "Education is the foundation of all of these problems that we want to solve."

Uplifting women has always been at the forefront for Yousafzai.

"I want to ensure that we hear more voices of girls around the world," she said. "Girls can share their stories themselves. They don't need any representative, any spokesperson. So I want to create a platform for them to keep on raising their voice."

