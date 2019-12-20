Mama Cax, an activist and trailblazing amputee fashion model, has died. She was 30.

The tragic news was announced in a family statement posted to her Instagram on Friday.

"It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday December 15, she left this world," the statement read. "To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement, As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life's several challenges head on and successfully. It is with the same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth."

"We are aware that this lost will be felt globally and will not be easy for anyone," the statement continued. "We ask that you please respect Cax's privacy in this difficult time."

Over the past few years, Cax had been advocating to make the fashion industry more inclusive for differently-abled women and women of color.

"I started using social media to talk about my body Insecurities after childhood cancer left me with a million scars (mostly emotional) and an amputated leg," she shared on Instagram in November. "The question I hate the most is 'who is your role model' - never had one until I became my own role model BUT I admire strong and fierce people who use their privileges to uplift others."

Rihanna -- who hired Cax to walk the runway at one of her Savage x Fenty fashion shows this year -- was one of the first to pay tribute with her own post on social media.

"A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe," she tweeted. "Rest In Power sis."

A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis ✊🏿😢 @mama_caxpic.twitter.com/Nq43DoJZb9 — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 20, 2019

Meanwhile, other celebrities and beauty brands like Sephora shared their condolences in the comments section of the family's Instagram post.

"Devastating.. To Cax’s family and loved ones my deepest condolences ❤️," wrote Nina Adgal. "Much love and prayers 🙏."

My beautiful friend, my beautiful, wonderful friend," Tess Holliday added. "My heart is broken."

See more tributes below:

If there was a light that shined so bright in every single room she walked into — it was Mama Cax. I am so so deeply sad to hear about Mama’s passing. pic.twitter.com/MBTV3BiLH2 — NOOR (@NTagouri) December 20, 2019

Mama Cax was a friend, an inspiration to so many and a true icon in so many ways.



Cax, you will be missed so much. Your light will shine forever. Your impact will last forever.



Rest in Power 🤍 https://t.co/8ucPIJsdZ7 — Nabela Noor (@Nabela) December 20, 2019

Mama Cax, you were brilliant and beautiful and POWERFUL!!! We are all saddened to hear about your death, I am holding your family in prayer right now, may you rest in power and peace, thank you for the work that you did here on earth!! 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/HiN8UqCUjr — Njambi Morgan (@Dear_Njams) December 20, 2019

The passing of Mama Cax is really hurting my soul RN. You really can be here today and gone tomorrow. Her life was impactful and full of purpose, and I am happy that I had a chance to see and meet her in this lifetime. pic.twitter.com/NCxyjZQOje — Jamé Jackson (@TheBlondeMisfit) December 20, 2019

what a loss. 💔 mama cax was such a beautiful inspiring soul. i’m heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/7Cgtek7bhs — Léa (@LeaFernandes) December 20, 2019

Growing up on social media means that from time to time, you find yourself grieving, truly grieving, the passing of strangers. Rest in Power #MamaCax -- and please know you really and truly left your mark on this world. pic.twitter.com/F4GQErnkk5 — Chinyere Ezie (@lawyergrrl) December 20, 2019

Related Gallery