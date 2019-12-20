Mama Cax, Trailblazing Fashion Model, Dead at 30: Rihanna, Nina Agdal and More Pay Tribute
Mama Cax, an activist and trailblazing amputee fashion model, has died. She was 30.
The tragic news was announced in a family statement posted to her Instagram on Friday.
"It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday December 15, she left this world," the statement read. "To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement, As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life's several challenges head on and successfully. It is with the same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth."
"We are aware that this lost will be felt globally and will not be easy for anyone," the statement continued. "We ask that you please respect Cax's privacy in this difficult time."
Over the past few years, Cax had been advocating to make the fashion industry more inclusive for differently-abled women and women of color.
"I started using social media to talk about my body Insecurities after childhood cancer left me with a million scars (mostly emotional) and an amputated leg," she shared on Instagram in November. "The question I hate the most is 'who is your role model' - never had one until I became my own role model BUT I admire strong and fierce people who use their privileges to uplift others."
Rihanna -- who hired Cax to walk the runway at one of her Savage x Fenty fashion shows this year -- was one of the first to pay tribute with her own post on social media.
"A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe," she tweeted. "Rest In Power sis."
Meanwhile, other celebrities and beauty brands like Sephora shared their condolences in the comments section of the family's Instagram post.
"Devastating.. To Cax’s family and loved ones my deepest condolences ❤️," wrote Nina Adgal. "Much love and prayers 🙏."
My beautiful friend, my beautiful, wonderful friend," Tess Holliday added. "My heart is broken."
See more tributes below: