Mama June Shannon and her family are dealing with a lot of drama on the newest season of Mama June: Family Crisis.
ET has an exclusive sneak peek from the premiere episode of the drama-packed series, showing just a glimpse at the bitter, interpersonal friction between Mama June and her daughter, Lauren "Pumpkin" Elfird.
In the clip, Lauren finds that she still has not received her child-support payment from her estranged mom, and calls her up to get to the bottom of things. However, when she connects with June, the reality star is in the hospital, and is overwhelmed with concern over her health to deal with the fighting.
This season of Mama June: Family Crisis is set to deal with the ramifications of the family's highly publicized court battle over Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's child support. Lauren took full custody of Alana last year -- June will pay child support until Alana is 18 in August 2023.
Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv. New episodes will follow every Tuesday on the AMC streaming service ALLBLK.
