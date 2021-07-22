Mama June's Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Gives Birth to Baby No. 2
Mama June on Trying to Fix Her Broken Relationship With Pumpkin …
Jennifer Hudson on the Pressure of Being Handpicked By Aretha Fr…
'Home Before Dark' Sneak Peek: Izzy Finds Herself in an Awkward …
Sheila E. Opens Up About Her Musical Relationship With Prince (E…
Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out About Britney's Battle, Cardi B Rev…
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek: Howie Sings 'If I Can't Love Her' to Kourt…
Tony Hale Wants to Confront His Evil Twin Brother in 'The Myster…
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Korey Goes on a Date With Three New Is…
Michael Michele Shares Memories From ‘ER’ and Talks Returning to…
Behind the Scenes of ‘Leverage: Redemption’ With Beth Riesgraf, …
‘Star Wars’: Ming-Na Wen Talks ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘The Bad…
‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’: Wayne Brady Gets Emotional About …
Cecily Strong Addresses Her Future With 'SNL' and Talks Her New …
‘RHOP’s Wendy Osefo on Her Season 6 Glow-Up and Facing Off With …
Zendaya Says She's 'So Close' With Tom Holland and Her 'Spider-M…
Kate Middleton Rocks a Casual Look to Play With Kids at Natural …
David Harbour Talks ‘Black Widow’ and Teases Major ‘Stranger Thi…
Zach and Tori Roloff Talk Anniversary, Moving to the Farm and Am…
Alex Rodriguez Spotted With Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus: Wh…
‘Black Widow’: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Talk Playing…
Congrats are in order for Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon!
The 21-year-old daughter of Mama June has given birth to her second child, taking to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the exciting news to her fans. Pumpkin also shares 3-year-old daughter Ella Grace with husband Joshua Efird.
"After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut 💙," she wrote. "Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces ☺️."
While speaking to ET back in April, Pumpkin addressed a range of topics, including what it was like watching her mother struggle with addiction and recovery, their strained relationship, how she's ready to say goodbye to reality TV and much more.
"It's kind of hard because going back to the past kind of puts wear and tear, not only for me, physically, but mentally," the Mama June: From Not to Hot star explained. "I don't want to go back into that mental place that I was when my mom was into her addiction and me having to step up and do all the things that I was doing and not really taking care of myself."
"At this point, I really do feel like I have worked hard as a woman, [done] therapy, and really working and taking this time for myself and for my family," she added. "I honestly just kind of hate going back to the past."
Hear more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Says Honey Boo Boo 'Needs Her Mom' Amid Mama June Issues (Exclusive)
Mama June's Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Expecting Baby No. 2
Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Says She's Ready to Quit Reality TV