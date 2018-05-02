Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Gets Married in Las Vegas

Congrats are in order for Mama June!

The reality star's eldest daughter, 18-year-old Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, married Joshua Efird in Las Vegas over the weekend, a source tells ET.

The newlyweds reportedly had dinner at Buca di Beppo, an Italian-American food chain, following the ceremony, with Mama June and Pumpkin's younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, by their side. Our source tells us cameras were on site, and the ceremony will be featured on the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Pumpkin and Efird became engaged in June 2016, and welcomed their first child together, daughter Ella Grace, last December. The baby girl made her first red carpet appearance one month later, at the season two premiere party of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta in Georgia.

Getty Images

Pumpkin's pregnancy was played out on her mother's WE tv reality show, Mama June: From Hot to Not. In case you missed it, watch the video below to see highlights from season two of the series.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mama June Channels Marilyn Monroe in Iconic White Halter Dress: Pics!

Mama June's Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Welcomes Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name!

Mama June's Pregnant Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Reveals the Gender of Her Baby

Related Gallery