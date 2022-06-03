Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore Planning Acting Hiatus After 'This Is Us' (Exclusive)
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Welcome First Baby Together!
Ewan McGregor Recalls 'Amazing' Moment of Seeing Hayden Christen…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss and Are Matching Blondes i…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Platinum Jubilee Appearance …
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry KISS During Polo Tournament
Matthew Morrison Fired From 'SYTYCD' for Sending 'Uncomfortable'…
Derek Hough Says Quarantining with Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Made…
Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About 'Painful' Public Feud With K…
Gwyneth Paltrow Learns How to 'Slay' From Daughter Apple Martin
Watch Kristin Chenoweth's Sweet Message to Ariana Grande as She …
NeNe Leakes Sues Andy Cohen and Bravo for Alleged Failure to Add…
Kate Middleton Posts Adorable ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ Pics of Pr…
Johnny Depp Trial: Depp Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber He…
Amber Heard Tears Up as She Testifies Again in Ongoing Trial Aga…
'Raven's Home' Cast Reacts to Anneliese van der Pol's Return for…
'Top Gun' Star Kelly McGillis Says She Was Not Asked to Return f…
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Whether She Would Be OK With Kim Ca…
Kathie Lee Gifford on Becoming a Grandma for the First Time (Exc…
Mandy Moore just said goodbye to her TV family on This Is Us, but in real life, her family is about to welcome one more!
The actress and singer announced that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting baby no. 2, a boy, on Friday. Moore shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple's 1-year-old son, Gus, in a "Big Brother" t-shirt.
"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore captioned the sweet pic. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."
The actress spoke with ET at a special screening of the This Is Us series finale at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles last month, where she shared how much she was looking forward to family time following the show's emotional wrap up.
"I was pregnant with Gus all throughout the fifth season and then I went back to work when he was a month old," shared Moore -- who welcomed her son with in February 2021.
"So, I'm excited to be a mom for a minute, then figure out what I wanna do after that," she added.
One thing the new baby won't have to deal with? Seeing his mom in old-age makeup. See what Moore said about Gus' reaction to her various This Is Us looks in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT:
Mandy Moore Talks 'Cool Mom Club' With Hilary Duff and More Stars
Mandy Moore Is 'Excited to Be Mom for a Minute' After 'This Is Us'
Mandy Moore Threw Up After Reading Recent 'This Is Us' Episode Script