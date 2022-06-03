Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore just said goodbye to her TV family on This Is Us, but in real life, her family is about to welcome one more!

The actress and singer announced that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting baby no. 2, a boy, on Friday. Moore shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple's 1-year-old son, Gus, in a "Big Brother" t-shirt.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore captioned the sweet pic. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."

The actress spoke with ET at a special screening of the This Is Us series finale at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles last month, where she shared how much she was looking forward to family time following the show's emotional wrap up.

"I was pregnant with Gus all throughout the fifth season and then I went back to work when he was a month old," shared Moore -- who welcomed her son with in February 2021.

"So, I'm excited to be a mom for a minute, then figure out what I wanna do after that," she added.

One thing the new baby won't have to deal with? Seeing his mom in old-age makeup. See what Moore said about Gus' reaction to her various This Is Us looks in the video below!

