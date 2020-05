Marc Maron is missing his late partner, director Lynn Shelton.

On Monday, the performer and podcast host shared his first social media posts since Shelton's death on May 15, posting a rare photo of the two of them, rain-soaked but smiling, in front of a scenic view.

"I miss her," Maron simply captioned his post, receiving an outpouring of support from friends and fans in the comments.

On Twitter, Maron also shared a link for fans who wish to give back in Shelton's memory. "People have asked where they can make donations in Lynn’s name," he wrote. "The Shelton-Seal Family Fund has been established at Northwest School for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Children. Her son attended this school from pre-school through eighth grade."

Though these are Maron's first social media posts about Shelton's death, the prolific podcaster emotionally eulogized his late partner -- who died at 54 as a result of a previously unidentified blood disorder -- during an episode of WTF With Marc Maron last week.

"She was my partner. She was my girlfriend. She was my friend. And I loved her. I loved her. A lot. And she loved me, and I knew that," Maron told fans. "I don’t know that I had ever felt what I felt with her before. I do know, actually. I did not. I have not. I was getting used to love in the way of being able to accept it and show it properly in an intimate relationship."

"I was so comfortable with this person, with Lynn Shelton -- and I'm not really that comfortable emotionally or otherwise -- I was able to exist in a place of self-acceptance because of her love for me," he continued, while getting choked up. "I made her laugh all the time, and she made me laugh, and we were happy. We laughed a lot. We played Crazy Eights, we cooked food together, we traveled, we wrote."

Maron went on to detail the events leading up to Shelton's death, which began with an illness that they both assumed was strep throat. When Shelton's fever remained for days despite a negative coronavirus test and a virtual doctor visit, she made an appointment to get blood tests in person.

"We were going to go to the doctor for blood tests on Friday and in the middle of the night I heard her collapse in the hallway on her way to the bathroom," Maron recalled through sobs. "And I got up and she was on the floor and she couldn't move. She was conscious but delirious a bit. I called 9-1-1, they came and they got her. And that was the last time I saw her alive, was on the floor, being taken away."

While doctors at two hospitals "tried everything they could" through problems with anemia, low blood pressure and internal bleeding, "they eventually had to let her go."

"They tried everything they could. They took her off life support and she passed away," he said. "I called the ambulance at around five in the morning on Friday and by 12:45 a.m. Saturday, she was gone."

Maron said he was able to visit Shelton in the hospital following her death, a time during which "I told her I loved her, I touched her forehead, and I left."

thinking about this video of marc maron and lynn shelton... love is so beautiful. and life is so fragile. rest in peace to this talented woman. pic.twitter.com/nSqUVVeVac — m. h. murray (@yarrumhm) May 18, 2020

"She was an amazing woman. She was an inspiration to so many people. So many people loved her. She was a determined artist, who just needed to put her expression out into the world in any way," he said in remembrance. "Tremendous love for people, for her friends, for her son, Milo. My relationship with her, I can't explain. But I gotta tell ya, no one's got anything bad to say about Lynn Shelton, that’s for f**king sure."

The rest of the podcast episode was comprised of Maron's 2015 interview with Shelton, which was the first time he and the director met in person. In addition to their personal relationship, the pair went on to work together when Shelton directed episodes of Netflix's GLOW, and Maron starred in what would be her final feature film, 2019's Sword of Trust.

"I was nervous because I knew she had some affiliation with my ex-wife. I did not know if she was friends with my ex-wife or what that would mean. I didn't know anything. But I needed to talk to her," he recalled of interviewing her for the first time. "I saw some of her movies. I was curious about her. So I said, 'OK, let's try it. Let's try it. I'm going to talk to this Lynn Shelton. I want to meet this Lynn Shelton.' But I didn't know what to expect. At the time she was married and I was with somebody."

Despite their relationship status at the time, Maron said that, listening to the episode in retrospect, "it's undeniable that we connected."

"My connection with her is almost seamless. I have no self-consciousness really when I'm with her. I'm totally comfortable, even in my infantile ridiculousness," he said. "I was definitely a better person when I was engaged with her; as a comic, as a guitar player, as a human, as a lover, as everything. I was better in Lynn Shelton's gaze."

