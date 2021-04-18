Country music's cutest couples showed up for the 2021 ACM Awards. From performing together to showing their spouses' support, each duo brought love and looks to the 56th annual award shows red carpet.

Female Artist of the Year winner, Maren Morris, and her husband, Ryan Hurdperformed together for the first time Sunday night, singing a heartfelt rendition of their song, "Chasing You." The new parents shared a passionate kiss on stage as they belted out the song that tells the story of their love. ET caught up with the couple ahead of the big night, where they shared why the song is so special to them.

"That's why the song feels so right for us, because it kinda feels like that beginning of us and so I know people kinda look at us and they're like, 'Oh they're married and they have a family, what is this, how is this song relevant?' But it really is and it was our story," Hurd explains.

After the big show, Morris shared a video of herself and her shirtless husband dancing together and sharing a kiss while listening to Justin Bieber's "Peaches."

"This night ain’t real," Morris captioned the fun, steamy clip.

The most nominated Female ACMs artist, Miranda Lambert, received some love from her husband, Brendan McLoughlin as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Lambert was a busy lady at Sunday night's awards show, performing not once, but three times throughout the show. Lambert wore head-to-toe denim with a cowboy hat, while her husband kept it causal in a white V-neck tee and blazer.

Lambert spoke to ET Friday where she revealed how much her husband loves getting glam for the red carpet.

"He loves it, he's all about it," Lambert told ET's Rachel Smith about how her husband feels about getting dressed up and hitting the red carpet. "He's all glam, he's already picking out his jacket. He's great at it."

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner also enjoyed a parents night out just months after welcoming their daughter, Baylah. The pair posed on the red carpet rocking matching all-black outfits, complete with black cowboy hats to match. Barrett was crowned 2021 ACM Awards New Artist of the Year alongside Jimmie Allen.

See more of country's couples and the best looks of the night below.

