Maren Morris Raises Over $100,000 for Trans Rights Groups Amid Feud With Brittany Aldean
Brittany Aldean vs. Maren Morris: Their Trans Rights Feud Explai…
'Big Brother's Kyle Capener 'Shocked' By Eviction After Racism S…
Britney Spears Responds to Son Jayden Speaking Out About Their S…
Britney Spears' Son Explains Why He Hasn't Seen Her in 6 Months
Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle for Continuing to Rehash Ro…
How the Mothers of Nick Cannon's Kids Feel About Each Other (Sou…
Serena Williams Gets Celeb Support From Zendaya and More at U.S…
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate 20 Years …
'House of the Dragon' Premiere: HBO Max Crashes Due to Synchroni…
Anne Heche Crash: 911 Call Released Following Fatal Car Crash
Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands on Coffee Run Day After Her B…
Royal Family Feels ‘Disappointed’ After Meghan Markle's Intervie…
Ashton Kutcher Launches Training Series With Kim Kardashian, Nat…
Alicia Keys’ 2002 GRAMMYs: Look Back at the Singer’s Historic Ni…
Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After 'Sudden Illness'
'The Family Chantel' Season 4: Pedro Says Chantel's Family Is 'F…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's All-White, 3-Day Wedding…
Britney Spears' Sons Look All Grown Up in Rare Photos With Dad K…
Maren Morris offered an update Saturday on social media less than 24 hours after launching a T-shirt line with the Tucker Carlson-inspired moniker.
The country star took to Instagram and said she's raised over $100,000 since announcing Friday that her black T-shirt with the words "Maren Morris Lunatic Country Music Person" and the phone number "877-565-8860." That number directs callers to Trans Line Life, a non-profit organization that offers emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis.
Trans Line Life is also one of the two organizations that'll benefit from sales of Morris' new merch. GLAAD's Transgender Media Program is the other beneficiary. The program aims to work with the media to fairly and accurately tell the stories of transgender lives.
Morris wore the "lunatic" moniker as a badge of honor after Carlson referred to her as such during Brittany Aldean's appearance on his Fox News show Thursday night. During that interview, Aldean claimed to be advocating for children.
"I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age," she said on the show. "They are not mature enough; they should have parents who love them and advocate for them regardless."
After the interview, Morris posted a photo of herself seemingly from Tucker Carlson Tonight where she was labeled, "Lunatic country music person." The GRAMMY-winning country singer posted the screen shot along with the hashtag "#NewProfilePic."
Aldean's appearance on the show also came on the same day her husband, country singer Jason Aldean, was dropped from his publicity firm after nearly two decades together.
Brittany and Maren's feud started after Brittany posted a video showing her before and after glam-up. She captioned it, "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."
Cassadee Pope then took to her Instagram Story -- as well as Twitter -- and responded to Brittany's post saying, "You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."
Maren then responded to Cassadee's message, tweeting, "It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."
For more on Maren and Brittany's feud, check out ET's complete timeline.
RELATED CONTENT:
Maren Morris Reacts to Brittany Aldean’s Tucker Carlson Interview
A Timeline of Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean's Trans Rights Feud
Jason Aldean Dropped by Publicist After Wife's Gender Identity Remarks
Maren Morris Focuses on Family Time With Son Amid Brittany Aldean Feud
Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean's Husbands Jump in on Their Feud
Maren Morris Slams Jason Aldean’s Wife Over ‘Changing My Gender’ Post