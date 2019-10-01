Harley Quinn has a new squad she'd like you to meet.

The first trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) returns Margot Robbie as the Clown Princess of Crime and properly introduces her all-girl gang: Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the sharp shooting Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as the songstress Black Canary and Rosie Perez as the brawling Detective Renee Montoya, with Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain aka Batgirl.

Hands down, the best shot is of Harley in all her pigtailed glory, driving her convertible with her two pet hyenas riding shotgun. (Their names are Bud and Lou.) This movie is going to be bonkers.

While this may be the first Birds of Prey trailer released online, it actually isn't the movie's first teaser trailer. That screened exclusively in theaters ahead of IT Chapter Two and showed Harley using her comically oversized mallet to pop Pennywise's signature red balloons. "I'm so f**king over clowns," she deadpanned to camera.

The trailer was preceded by four new Harley-centric posters:

Birds of Prey is spun off from 2016's Suicide Squad, and though this movie will showcase Harley in a new light, screenwriter Christian Hodson told ET she and Robbie aren't "throwing out" what fans already know about her.

"She was such a star, but we didn't get to see that much of her [in Suicide Squad]. We didn't get to, like, spend time with her and get inside her brain, her wonderful, f**ked up, fantastic brain," she explained. "Now we get to see so much more of her and delve into a whole new side of her."

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrives in theaters on Feb. 7, 2020.

