Maria Menounos Expecting First Child With Husband Keven Undergaro 'After a Decade of Trying Everything'
Maria Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, are going to be parents! On Tuesday, the Heal Squad host confirmed the news to People.
"Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the 44-year-old TV personality told the publication. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."
Menounos and Undergaro, 55, have been vocal about their decade-long fertility process.
According to the publication, the former E! host and her husband worked with Family Match Consulting.
The news comes almost two years after Menounos revealed that she and her husband found out their surrogate at the time was no longer a match medically, and they could no longer use her to implant their two embryos.
In 2019, the TV host shared with ET that she finally sent out her paperwork, to begin her journey to motherhood.
"Today, Keven finally sent in our paperwork to the surrogate agency because it's been sitting on my desk for, like, two weeks," Menounos said of her husband, whom she wed in 2017.
At the time, Menounos’ mother was dealing with a recurrence of stage-four glioblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor. Litsa died in 2021.
However, the TV host -- who had also undergone IVF treatments -- and her husband decided to move forward with their journey.
"Even though my mom is in this situation, I wanted to do things a little differently. I don't want to stop life. That's why I'm here tonight even though I'd rather be home crying. You have to move forward," she said. "We went and we met with the agency anyhow and I said, 'Let's do things differently. Let's keep moving things forward.'"
"The only problem was, you know, there's a lot of attention that needs to go towards her, so that paperwork was filled out and left on my desk," Menounos added. "So this morning, I put it on his desk and said, 'Can you just scan this and send it in? Let's go have these kids!'... You never know. Maybe by next Christmas we'll have little Marias and Kevens running around."
