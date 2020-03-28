Mariah Carey may have turned 50, but she'll always be "eternally 12."

The "We Belong Together" showed how she celebrated her major birthday milestone, posting a handful of photos on her social media on Saturday. In the pic, Mimi is glamorously dressed in a black gown, her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, by her side, as she is about to blow the number 12 candles off her chocolate cake.

"Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love ❤️ #eternally12," Carey captioned her pics. In another snapshot, she's seen with a second cake that reads, "Happy Anniversary Mariah," and has a sparkler candle.

The day before, Carey received a number of birthday messages, including one from Britney Spears.

Carey also fangirled when Barbra Streisand sent her a birthday message.

"Happy big b’day @MariahCarey! It was nice seeing you at my last concert in New York. Hope you’re well - stay inside!" Streisand wrote.

Carey retweeted the comment, adding, "OMG thank you for making my life suddenly seem better."

OMG 👸👸👸👸🤯🤯 thank you for making my life suddenly seem better❤️ https://t.co/o0mbjSXqLn — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 28, 2020

ET also celebrated by looking back at some of our best moments with the one and only Carey. Check out the video below.

Mariah Carey’s 50 Best Moments With ET! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariah Carey Turns 50! Relive Her Best Moments With ET

Mariah Carey Reacts to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Cooking to Her Music: 'Can I Get a Delivery?'

Watch Mariah Carey and Her Kids Wash Their Hands While Rapping to ODB's Verse in 'Fantasy'