Esmé Bianco is suing Marilyn Manson.

The Game of Thrones actress filed a lawsuit against the 52-year-old singer, whose real name is Brian Warner, for alleged sexual abuse, assault and battery, and human trafficking, per court documents obtained by ET on Friday. ET has reached out to Manson's rep for comment.

"As millions of survivors like myself are painfully aware, our legal system is far from perfect. This is why I co-created the Phoenix Act, a law which gives precious additional healing time to thousands of domestic violence survivors," Bianco said in a statement. "But while I fight for a more just legal system, I am also pursuing my right to demand my abuser be held to account, using every avenue available to me."

"For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye," she continued. "Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard. My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice."

Bianco previously detailed her allegations against Manson in an interview with The Cut in February. At the time, she detailed how the two met in 2005, through his then-wife, Dita Von Teese. After Manson and Von Teese's divorce in 2007, Bianco and Manson worked together on the 2009 "I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies" music video. She alleged that she was subjected to physical and sexual violence while with him.

In the lawsuit, Bianco reiterates her allegations, alleging that Manson threatened and physically beat and raped her.

In the complaint, the actress details how she flew to Los Angeles to film the music video and claims she was expected to stay at his home, be on call 24/7, was sleep-deprived and made to wear lingerie as her "costume." She also claims that she was locked in a bedroom, tied to a prayer kneeler, beat with a whip and electrocuted. She says the music video was never produced and has never seen footage from the "shoot."

Bianco claims she and Manson started a sexual relationship after he visited her in London in May 2009 and was controlling and degrading. She says that they kept a long-distance relationship until 2011, until she moved to Los Angeles to live with him when he promised her help with her career and obtaining a visa. She claims during this time she endured constant abuse, including sleep deprivation, verbal abuse, and tantrums if she expressed discomfort over the "violent and sexually graphic films" he allegedly played in his apartment.

She claims she was not permitted to leave his apartment, and that he chased her with an ax and cut her during sex without her consent, photographed the cuts and posted them online. Bianco says she left Manson in June 2011, but claims he threatened to find her. She says her time with him left her with PTSD, anxiety, depression and panic attacks.

Manson has previously denied allegations of abuse and violence that were made against him by several ex-girlfriends, beginning with Evan Rachel Wood's claims, which she first posted publicly in February, in which she accused the singer of "horrifically" abusing her while they were together.

Wood claimed that Manson, whom she began dating in 2007 and got engaged to in 2010, groomed and abused her during their relationship, which began when she was 19 and he was 38. Manson later responded to the allegations and categorically denied claims that he was abusive.

ET confirmed in mid-February that amid multiple allegations of abuse and battery leveled by several women, police are looking into alleged incidents of domestic violence involving the rocker.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

