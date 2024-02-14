Mariska Hargitay's SVU family is showing her love on Valentine's Day! On Wednesday, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star took to Instagram to share a pic of her co-stars, Ice-T and Octavio Pisano, kissing her on the cheek.

"#HappyValentinesDay from all of us at SVU!" Hargitay captioned the sweet shot. "#IceColdKisses #CoStarCupids #I♥️Ice #Ice♥️Me #I♥️Octavio #Octavio♥️Me #FinLiviaLasco #Thruple 😜#ThreeAmigos #SVULove #SVU25 #TheLoveNeverDies ♥️♥️♥️ #SpecialValentinesUnit #LOVE."

Hargitay also posted a photo to her Instagram Story, which showed the SVU crew filming outside on a cold day in New York City. "Chilly but cheerful," she wrote alongside the shot.

Hargitay stars on the hit show as Olivia Benson, while Ice-T and Pisano play Odafin "Fin" Tutuola and Joe Velasco, respectively.

ET spoke to Hargitay last month when SVU celebrated its 25th anniversary, and she reflected on the legacy of her beloved character.

"I hope that her legacy is that she helped a lot of people heal," she emotionally told ET, before opening up about her decision to discuss her own experience with sexual assault.

"I think it was time, you know? And I was shored up enough and felt safe and ready, so I was excited, really excited, and it's been a beautiful moment," she said, adding that she'd "been wanting to do it for a long time" but was just "waiting for the right moment that felt right."

As for the support Hargitay experienced in the wake of her reveal, the actress said, "There's a lot of love in the people that created this show and a lot of intimacy and an incredible amount of respect and trust and honor. So I think that we all honor and respect each other. It's been a privilege for me to work with them and to have such an incredibly intimate relationship with all of them."

