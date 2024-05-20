Mariska Hargitay isn't letting anything get in the way of fans getting the Benson and Stabler reunion they very vocally love.

Hargitay recently spoke with Variety about how, despite that fact that Law & Order: Organized Crime is moving to Peacock for its fifth season, that isn't keeping her from dreaming up crossovers with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

According to Hargitay -- who stars as Olivia Benson on SVU -- she and Christopher Meloni (who plays Elliot Stabler on Organized Crime) have been brainstorming ideas.

"I'm actually planning on it," Hargitay said of a future crossover. "I just told him the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together."

Hargitay and Meloni co-starred on SVU for 12 seasons until Meloni's departure in 2011. He returned to reprise his character in the spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, when it premiered in April 2021 on NBC.

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay and Olivia Benson on the Season 24 premiere of NBC's 'Law & Order: SVU.' - Zach Dilgard/NBC

"Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time. It's time now for us," Hargitay told the outlet. "This was a long time not being in each other's universe. That's why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we're excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."

For several years, one of the dramatic through lines for Benson and Stabler has been an undercurrent of romantic tension that has been teased for years, but not acted upon. The tension between them has been a point of obsession for fans long before Meloni left the show over a decade ago.

ET spoke with the actress in January -- ahead of Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU's latest season premiere -- and she -- alongside co-star Ice-T -- confessed that they'd like to see Benson and Stabler end up happy together.

"God, yes," Hargitay responded when asked if she'd like for the former partners to pair up romantically. "There is no show in the history of television when characters have been together so long that the relationships are truly earned, are truly organic. So, Chris and I can go to places that no one else can because we lived it. Everything is so much deeper."

As for Meloni, he's on the same wavelength -- as long as things get settled for Stabler first.

Speaking to ET halfway through Organized Crime's first season, the actor said before Benson and Stabler can truly move forward, there are lots of "issues" the two need to resolve to get their relationship back on track. "I think it's going to require a lot of work, a lot of healing," Meloni reasoned. "It's a complicated situation, which I think is going to make both series better."

