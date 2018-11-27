In her new Lifetime movie, A Very Nutty Christmas, Marissa Jaret Winokur is all about Christmas cheer. And it's the same for the actress in real life.

"We have every holiday in my house. I mean, we do Hanukkah, we do Christmas, we have a tree, we have a menorah," she told ET's Keltie Knight. "I believe that holidays are just fun."

This year, ET is "ringing" in the holiday season by teaming up with Cost Plus World Market, and playing their Golden Bell Scavenger Hunt. Marissa and Keltie couldn't help but give it a test drive.

"You can find daily clues to the bells' locations online, [on World Market's Facebook page], or in stores," Keltie said. "And customers lucky enough to find [one of eight] golden bells [hidden in stores each day] will get a $25 reward [toward their purchases made in store that day]."

"Now, each customer can only get one golden bell reward, but today Marisa and I are gonna have some holiday fun... We're going to run around World Market and try to find as many golden bells as we can and get as many rewards as we can. Are we ready?" Keltie asked as she and Marisa headed off to find bells among all World Market has to offer.

After running around the store, Keltie and Marissa presented their hauls.

"It's a tie!" Marissa exclaimed. "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!"

The Golden Bell Scavenger Hunt runs now through Dec. 9. Full rules on how to play are at worldmarket.com.