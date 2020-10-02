Mark Consuelos Celebrates 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on 50th Birthday

Kelly Ripa is feeling the birthday love. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host turned 50 on Friday and was showered with love from her husband, Mark Consuelos. The Riverdale actor, who is filming in location in Canada, shared gorgeous photos of his "sexy" wife of 26 years.

"Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine ☀️ I love you, sexy.. ♥️♥️♥️," Consuelos, 49, captioned the post.

The birthday gal replied to her hubby, writing, "Thank you baby wish we were together💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋."

Ripa and Consuelos' daughter, Lola, also posted a video on her Instagram Story celebrating her mom.

"50 has truly never looked this good," Lola wrote on the video alongside many heart emojis. The video shows their home decorated with balloons and flowers as Ripa looks at a gorgeous arrangement of white roses.

"We love you so much @kellyripa. The light of our lives," Lola added.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Last month, Ripa opened up about how her daughter has taught her "so much about being a modern-day woman."

"It really gives me hope -- her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs," she told People. "For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before."

As for what Lola's learned from her parents, the teen says her dad taught her "to take everything day by day -- not to dwell on the past but to focus on the future."

Watch below for more on the gorgeous family.

Kelly Ripa Says Her Daughter Lola Has Taught Her So Much About Being a 'Modern-Day Woman' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Hilariously Reacts to Her Mom Teasing Nude Pic

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Sign Two-Movie Deal With Lifetime

Kelly Ripa Gets Her Hair Colored for the First Time Since Quarantine

Related Gallery