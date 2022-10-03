Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.

The photo carousel led with a picture of Ripa leaning on a piano, followed by photos of Ripa and Consuelos at dinner, taking in the views during a picnic and of course, showing a little PDA.

Ripa’s other leading man, Ryan Seacrest, took to his social media to also share birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday to a dear friend, co-host, brilliant author, and devoted wife & mother. It’s a privilege and a joy to get to work with you everyday. Cheers @kellyripa !,” Ripa’s Live co-host wrote next to a series of photos from their time together.

Consuelos’ birthday message comes after Ripa spoke to ET about her latest book, Live Wire, being a love letter to her husband.

"I think of this book really as a love letter to Mark. That’s why I dedicated the book to him, because he really has walked through most of my adult life with me," she told ET. "He really is such a great husband, he's a great father, he's a great guy, he's a great friend. That's the greatest thing he is, a great friend. That's the thing, if you have him as a friend, you've hit the jackpot."

The couple eloped in 1996 and are parents of three children. Ripa told ET how their marriage stood the test of time.

"It's one of those things that, on paper, should not have worked out. We should not have worked out, but something about the two of us [made it work]," Ripa said. "I think it's our mutual respect and mutual admiration. We don't compete with each other, we don't have egos where the other person is concerned, we have each other's back. That's a unique thing, I think, in this industry... We really are just always there for each other."

