Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday
Kelly Ripa Gets Real About 'Live!,’ Working With Regis and Her M…
‘Bachelorette’: Gabby Windey Addresses Fiancé Erich’s Texts With…
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Calls Netflix Series 'Retraumati…
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Absence From Senior Roya…
Megan Hilty's Sister, Brother-in-Law and Their Child Killed in P…
Kelly Osbourne Confirms She'll Appear on Her Parents' Reality Sh…
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Divorcing After 14 Years of Marriage
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and More…
Prince Harry and Meghan Release New Portraits After Senior Royal…
Paris Hilton's Best Moments Over the Years
Tia Mowry on Sister Tamera and How They Manage Living Far Apart …
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Joke They're Proud '…
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Remembering the Coal Miner's Daughter
Kanye West and Candace Owens Shock Social Media With 'White Live…
Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans
Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She's Not as Close With Kim an…
Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram.
“Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
The photo carousel led with a picture of Ripa leaning on a piano, followed by photos of Ripa and Consuelos at dinner, taking in the views during a picnic and of course, showing a little PDA.
Ripa’s other leading man, Ryan Seacrest, took to his social media to also share birthday wishes.
“Happy birthday to a dear friend, co-host, brilliant author, and devoted wife & mother. It’s a privilege and a joy to get to work with you everyday. Cheers @kellyripa !,” Ripa’s Live co-host wrote next to a series of photos from their time together.
Consuelos’ birthday message comes after Ripa spoke to ET about her latest book, Live Wire, being a love letter to her husband.
"I think of this book really as a love letter to Mark. That’s why I dedicated the book to him, because he really has walked through most of my adult life with me," she told ET. "He really is such a great husband, he's a great father, he's a great guy, he's a great friend. That's the greatest thing he is, a great friend. That's the thing, if you have him as a friend, you've hit the jackpot."
The couple eloped in 1996 and are parents of three children. Ripa told ET how their marriage stood the test of time.
"It's one of those things that, on paper, should not have worked out. We should not have worked out, but something about the two of us [made it work]," Ripa said. "I think it's our mutual respect and mutual admiration. We don't compete with each other, we don't have egos where the other person is concerned, we have each other's back. That's a unique thing, I think, in this industry... We really are just always there for each other."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kelly Ripa on Who She'd Want to Co-Host 'Live' Besides Ryan Seacrest
Jenna Dewan Teases Working With Michael Consuelos in Steamy Movie
Kelly Ripa Says New Book Is a 'Love Letter' to Mark Consuelos
Related Gallery