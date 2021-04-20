Mark Wahlberg is sharing a sweet family photo as he continues to remember his late mother, Alma, who died on Sunday at the age of 78. The actor and entrepreneur took to Instagram Tuesday to share a picture of Alma alongside his wife and four children, Ella Rae, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12 and Grace, 11.

"Miss you grandma❤️," Wahlberg captioned the photo.

Alma, the matriarch of the Wahlberg family, had nine children with ex-husband Donald Wahlberg: Donnie, Paul, Robert, Jim, Arthur, Tracey, Michelle, Debbie and Mark. Alma and Donald divorced in 1982; Donald died in 2008. In addition to her children, Alma is also survived by more than a dozen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Wahlberg also shared a tribute to his mother on Sunday, after her death was announced.

"My angel. Rest in peace," he wrote next to the photo of his mother.

Mark's brother, Donnie, also shared a heartfelt video in honor of their mother, sharing memories and calling her the "epitome of the word grace."

"I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman," he wrote. "My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people -- combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from -- undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am."

"I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known," he continued. "I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue."

Alma "pulled off the impossible" for her children, Donnie shared. "That was Alma -- mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel," he said. "She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else. She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else’s butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong."

"It’s time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always. Forever -- your Baby Donnie #RIPAlma 🙏🏼🕊❤️😢," he concluded.

Donnie's wife, Jenny McCarthy, also posted in honor of Alma, saying she "could not have asked for a better mother-in-law."

"To my sweet Alma. I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law. Always kind, always made me feel loved and she will always be an inspiration to so many," she wrote next to the selfie of her and the late Wahlberg family matriarch. "Love you so much Alma. ❤️🙏🏻."

