Marlee Matlin found a creative way to pass the time while social distancing due to coronavirus. Over the weekend, the 54-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a short clip of herself in the dress she wore to the 1987 Academy Awards.

The lilac, lace gown still fits Matlin like a glove, the same way it did when she donned the look on the night she won the Best Actress Oscar for her work in Children of a Lesser God.

"I’m losing my mind. What else is it there to do?" she captioned the clip, before adding hashtags #DressStillFitsThough, #GottaLaughAtYourself, #F**kCoronavirus, and #WashYourHandsPlease.

The actress also shared the old and new photos of herself in the dress on Twitter, writing, "What happens when you're over the whole quarantine thing and dig through the closet."

I’m losing my mind but what else is there to do? At least the dress still fits - 33 years later! 🤣 #oscardress@TheAcademy#childrenofalessergodpic.twitter.com/Kk2NuQIrW9 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 22, 2020

While Matlin is busy rummaging through her closet during quarantine, Ellen DeGeneres has been spending her time in isolation calling her famous friends. After reaching out to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Timberlake, the talk show host spoke with Michelle Obama, who revealed how she and her family are dealing with social distancing.

"We’re just trying to structure our days," she said of her husband, Barack Obama, and their two daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18. "Everybody’s home, the girls are back because colleges are now online. They’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes. I think Barack is, I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call."

"We’re just trying to keep a routine going, but we’ve also got a little Netflix and chillin' happening," she added.

Watch the video below to see how other celebs are spending their time in quarantine.

