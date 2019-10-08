Maroon 5 is honoring an important person in their life.

The band dropped the music video for their latest track, "Memories," on Tuesday and dedicated the melancholy song to their late manager, Jordan Feldstein. The late brother of actors Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill, Feldstein died in December 2017 of natural causes from a blockage of an artery in his lungs and a blood clot in his leg. He was 40.

In the stripped-down video, Adam Levine stands as the camera, which starts with an extreme closeup of his face, slowly pans out to reveal his shirtless shoulders and chest. Throughout the video, Levine takes deep breaths to compose himself as he belts out lines like, "There's a time that I remember when I never felt so lost / When I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop / Now my heart feels like an ember and it's lighting up the dark / I'll carry these torches for ya that you know I'll never drop"

At the end of the video, the band dedicated it to Feldstein by writing, "For Jordi."

Levine stopped by The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday and discussed how Feldstein's death inspired him to write a song "for everybody."

"It's still kind of raw," Levine admitted. "... I wanted to make sure I could personalize it and have it be about our manager... he passed away very recently. And this is all still really raw, so it's hard for me to kind of elaborate on. [He was] like a brother."

"I needed this song," he continued. "... In a world that's increasingly chaotic and crazy and angry in a lot of ways... rather than fight about things, it's nice to have common ground and all of us have had loss... [It's about loss] and celebrating them too, which I think is important."

When ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Levine ahead of Maroon 5's Super Bowl halftime show performance earlier this year, the 40-year-old singer revealed that he and the band accepted the gig in honor of Feldstein.

"I am here because of me, and I am here because of the band, but I am here because of Jordan," Levine said. "This was our thing, you know? This is what we wanted."

"Ultimately when looking at all this stuff and needing him and listening for him, that was a huge factor in all of this -- accepting this challenge [to perform] and a challenge it has been, obviously," Levine continued. "But I got it. At the end of the day, I know what he wanted me to do, and I know how he would have wanted me to do it. So, it's gotten me this far, you know? I feel like he is always with me somehow. He is there."

