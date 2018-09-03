Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis is grieving a miscarriage just shortly after celebrating a positive pregnancy test.

In a post from Friday, Otis shared a pregnancy test with a barely visible plus sign, writing in the caption, "I believe in the power of positivity.👶🏼 I feel what you put out into universe WILL come to you.💫And I know deep in my soul that prayers are answered.🙏🏻"

Three days later, Otis shared a post with a picture of herself, snuggling her daughter Gracie, revealing the sad news.

"Sorry I’ve been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting. Then over the night full blown everything," she wrote.

Otis continued, "I don’t know why some people have it seemingly SO easy to get preggers & carry their babies to term and others struggle?🤷🏻‍♀️ What i do know is that i am so, so thankful for this little girl [and her daddy] right here. It’s like she knew mommy was in so much pain bc she just wanted to be held and snuggled all night long."

The 32-year-old has been open in the past about suffering a miscarriage and struggling to become pregnant with her and husband Dough Hehner's daughter Gracie, born in August of last year. Prior to welcoming Gracie, Otis and Hehner were expecting a son, Jonathan, but lost him four months into the pregnancy.

Despite the heartbreak, Otis is remaining positive about adding to her family.

"We have to wait a cycle before trying again, but I am on a mission to make Gracie a big sis now," she wrote to her followers. "...Has this happened to anyone else where you go through a loss & then all you want - the only healing thought - is to become pregnant with a healthy pregnancy?! This happened to me after our sweet Johnathan👼🏼💙 & the same feelings have come back.🙏🏻🤰🏼👶🏼🌈💗"

She continued, "Thanks again for being the most loving, supportive, positive little community here on my instagram. I feel like I have a million sisters/friends who i call my “frans” right here & I appreciate you, your prayers, your thoughts & words of love for me & my little family more than you’ll ever know!"

