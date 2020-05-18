Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are sharing some major family news with fans.

The Married at First Sight stars went on Instagram Live over the weekend, revealing that they decided to change their newborn son's name from Hayes Douglas to Hendrix. Due to COVID-19, Otis welcomed the baby boy via home birth last Wednesday. She and Hehner are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Henley "Gracie" Grace.

"Just in case you missed the News.... both @jamienotis and I mistakenly called him the wrong name when he first came out, which made us rethink what his first name should be," Hehner shared on Instagram, reposting their live video. "So we took that as a sign to make it official, and decided to NOT call him Hayes Douglas."

In another post shared to her own page, Otis marveled over giving birth a second time, calling all women "superheroes" for their strength and endurance throughout the pregnancy process.

"It's wild to think just 3 days ago his whole body was INSIDE my belly👶🏼🌈⁣. It is so amazing what a woman’s body can do!" she exclaimed. "I mean, us women get one little sperm from a man & then we proceed to grow a tiny HUMAN inside us! ...don’t even get me started on how strong we are to birth that tiny human — whether he’s pushed out or cut out, medicated or unmedicated — we are freakin superheroes."

As ET previously reported, Otis chose to document her second pregnancy journey for her fans, which didn't come without challenges. Back in December, she shared that she had been diagnosed with human papillomavirus (HPV), and last month, she shared that she was planning to do a home birth due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

"To be very honest, if this pandemic never came there’s not a chance I would’ve ever considered a home birth," she admitted. "I didn’t know a lot about them and as a Labor & Delivery nurse I learned the safest place to have your baby is in the hospital. ....but then COVID19 came.😬⁣."

⁣

"We weighed every single option and thoroughly RESEARCHED," she continued. "I prayed and meditated and just asked for signs🙏🏻 ... and the other day when I met with my midwife I just *knew* a home birth is going to be safest and best for us during this time."

