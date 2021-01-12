Martha Stewart Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Says She Didn't 'Jump the Line'

Martha Stewart is protecting herself against COVID-19. The 79-year-old lifestyle expert took to Instagram on Monday to share a clip of herself getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I was vaccinated today in a designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown," she said of the New York City hospital. "I am so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines."

Stewart wrote that she's "excited to have received my dosage and look forward to the booster."

"The doctors told me 10,000 applications were received by Mount Sinai right after the state released this batch of vaccines," she noted. "Here’s to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines. We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic."

Amid questions about whether she "jumped the line" to get the vaccine, Stewart noted that she's "in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others."

On Monday, New York City announced that people over the age of 75 are eligible for the vaccination.

Stewart's vaccination comes after that of US health officials, political leaders, Sir Ian McKellen, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and others.

