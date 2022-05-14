Martha Stewart Reveals When She Plans to Retire
Martha Stewart's not ready to retire. Not even close.
The 80-year-old lifestyle guru offered a timeline to InStyle while they discussed the term "coastal grandmother," a term coined by TikToker Lex Nicoleta. According to Nicoleta, "If you love Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten, interiors, and more, there is a good chance you might be a 'coastal grandmother.'"
Stewart told the women's fashion magazine she feels good about being the face of the term but also offered that she doesn't necessarily identify with it because, among other things, of her busy schedule. And that's when she dropped a timeline on her possible retirement.
"Not really," she said when asked if she identifies with the "coastal grandmother" term. "I could never be in those [Nancy Meyers] movies. I work every day! I'm not retired yet, maybe when I retire in 20 years ... maybe."
The businesswoman, who recently celebrated the launch of her new glassware collection in partnership with Baccarat, told ET back in November her secret to aging backwards and getting energy.
"Green juice, homemade green juice from the things I grow," she revealed.
