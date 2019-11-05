Production was halted after an unidentified object was discovered on the set of Marvel’s Eternals film.

ET has learned that the object was found in an area where the movie’s second unit was filming in Spain’s Canary Islands.

Despite reports that actors, including Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden, were evacuated, ET is told that cast members were not present in the affected area.

Crew members were asked to clear the area while an inspection took place, as per safety protocols.

The area was then deemed safe and production resumed.

ET caught up with the film’s leading man, Madden, in September as he dished on portraying the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first openly gay character, Ikaris.

"I think it's hugely important, just the cast is so diverse," Madden said. "I'm a white male actor and not in the majority of this cast. I'm the minority, which is important in terms of diversity in filmmaking. I think Marvel is really at the forefront of that."

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek excitedly discussed her role in the movie while talking to ET at the D23 Expo in August.

"I've known for a long time. I've known since March," the actress said about keeping her role a secret. "We have to keep it a secret and it kills you. It's like the most amazing thing that can happen to you, but you cannot tell anyone."

See more on the film, which is set to be released in 2020, below.

