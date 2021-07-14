Without spoiling Wednesday's Loki finale entirely, the series forwent a traditional teaser-ish post-credits scene and instead confirmed the series is getting another season. Season 1, as we now know, ends with the God of Mischief's TVA case file being stamped with: "Loki will return in season 2."

This marks Marvel Studio's first Disney+ series to confirm multiple seasons, with WandaVision confirmed as a limited series that will spin Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch into the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's future yet to be announced. (A fourth Captain America movie starring Anthony Mackie is reportedly in development.)

Season 1 of Loki starred Tom Hiddleston as the titular trickster and a second season will likely return Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15 and Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Renslayer. (Likely not returning? Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki, he told ET.)

Kate Herron directed season 1 with Michael Waldron serving as head writer.

When, exactly, a second season will happen is yet to be confirmed, as Marvel previously slated its Phase 4 through 2023. Loki's impact is expected to play out over upcoming films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and next year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter claimed Hiddleston's Loki will appear in the latter.

Meanwhile, the next MCU series hitting Disney+ is the animated What If..., premiering Aug. 11.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously teased that the studio was planning multiple seasons for certain shows, explaining, "Sometimes it will go into a series two, sometimes it will go into a feature and then [back to] a series... Perhaps someday we'll chart out five seasons of a show."

