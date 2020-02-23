It's an Entertainment Tonight reunion!

After co-hosting the show for 10 years, Mary Hart and John Tesh are back together on the ET stage, reuniting on Tuesday's episode -- and you do not want to miss it.

"You know what? This is going to be a trip down memory lane, John Tesh. I am so glad to see you," Hart tells her former co-star in a sneak peek.

"It's an honor to be with you again, it really is," Tesh replies.

It's a blast from the past on a VERY special episode of Entertainment Tonight! 📺 We've got a lot of catching up to do, so join us Tuesday for the most EPIC reunion-- only on ET! ✨

From 1982 to 2011, Hart was the face of Entertainment Tonight, where she interviewed countless celebrities from Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep to Paul McCartney and too many more to even name. During that time, she and Tesh co-hosted ET during his full run from 1986 to 1996.

The two reunited, along with former ET co-hosts Rob Weller, Bob Goen and Mark Steines, in 2011 to bid farewell to Hart on her final ET taping.

Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday (check your local listings here!) to see Hart and Tesh's emotional reunion and more surprises.

