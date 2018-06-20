Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs Are Officially Divorced

Mary J. Blige is a single lady.

The GRAMMY winner and her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs, are officially divorced, ET confirms. Court documents obtained by ET show that a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge signed off on the divorce on Wednesday.

The news comes three months after the former couple settled their divorce out of court. Blige filed for divorce from Isaacs in July 2016 after 13 years of marriage.

Last June, a judge ordered Blige to pay Isaacs $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support, in addition to $135,000 retroactively dating back to Sept. 1, 2016. Blige was also to pay $100,000 in attorney's fees and expert costs, which is less than the $167,000 in fees and costs that Isaacs was requesting.

It's been an eventful year for Blige, who was nominated for two Oscars -- Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song -- for Mudbound. The singer was even thrown an over-the-top party by JAY-Z and Beyonce.

"It's happening tonight. We have the fam doing something big for us tonight," Blige told ET on the red carpet at the Academy Awards.

"I feel blessed. I feel really blessed to have people that care about me that much. I care about them that much and it just feels really good," she added.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs Settle Divorce Out of Court

Inside Beyonce and JAY-Z's Epic Oscars After Party Honoring Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Celebrates Her Double Oscar Nomination With Best Dinner Party Ever

Related Gallery