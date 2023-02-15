Mary J. Blige Brings A-List Guests and Friends to 'The Wine Down' Talk Special (Exclusive)
Good friends make for good conversation. Mary J. Blige is coming to TV with a new talk show and whole slew of A-list guests.
In this exclusive first-look teaser for her new TV special, The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige, fans get a look at who the celebrated artist will be sitting down with, and what the show is all about.
"You all know me as Mary the entertainer, but I can't wait for you to get to know me as Mary the friend," Blige shares in this new promo.
Among her many guests, Blige will sit down with rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, as well as Empire star Taraji P. Henson and Caresha "Yung Miami" Brownlee of City Girls.
"This is what I always wanted to do with a show that's about me hanging out with people that I love, respect and admire," Blige says in the teaser, amid sneak peeks at the interviews, where her guests candidly openly up about their careers, their desires and their relationships.
The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige will air Wednesday, Mar. 1, and Wednesday, Mar. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
