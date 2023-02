Good friends make for good conversation. Mary J. Blige is coming to TV with a new talk show and whole slew of A-list guests.

In this exclusive first-look teaser for her new TV special, The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige, fans get a look at who the celebrated artist will be sitting down with, and what the show is all about.

"You all know me as Mary the entertainer, but I can't wait for you to get to know me as Mary the friend," Blige shares in this new promo.

Among her many guests, Blige will sit down with rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, as well as Empire star Taraji P. Henson and Caresha "Yung Miami" Brownlee of City Girls.

"This is what I always wanted to do with a show that's about me hanging out with people that I love, respect and admire," Blige says in the teaser, amid sneak peeks at the interviews, where her guests candidly openly up about their careers, their desires and their relationships.

The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige will air Wednesday, Mar. 1, and Wednesday, Mar. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Mary J. Blige Shares the Candid Advice She’d Give Her Younger Self (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Mary J. Blige Brings Down the House With Spirited GRAMMYs Performance

Mary J. Blige Jokes About Hip-Baring GRAMMY Dress: 'Hips Are Cleavage'

Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige are Friendship Goals on Italian Vacay

Mary J. Blige Gets the Key to the City by Atlantic City Mayor

Mary J. Blige Gets Emotional Receiving Icon Award at 2022 BBMAs