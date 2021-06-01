Mary J. Blige Reflects on Her Inspiring 'My Life' Album in Trailer for New Documentary
Mary J. Blige is ready to tell the story of her life. Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for Blige's upcoming documentary, Mary J. Blige's My Life, which is set to tell the story of one of her most influential and inspiring albums by the same name.
According to an official summary of the film, "the singer, producer and actress reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom." In addition to telling the powerful story behind the 1994 LP, Mary J. Blige's My Life, will follow Blige as she celebrates the 25th anniversary of some of her most influential work by performing the album live for the first time.
Blige also teased the trailer in a post on Instagram Tuesday, sharing her excitement for the upcoming film.
"#MJBMYLife I’m so excited to share the trailer for my new documentary. Get ready to learn the story behind one of the most inspiring albums of all time in. #MJBMyLife with Yours Truly!! Coming June 25th to @amazonprimevideo," Blige captioned the trailer.
Oscar-winning filmmaker, Vanessa Roth, is directing the doc, while Blige and Sean "Diddy" Combs serve as executive producers on the project. Quincy Jones is the executive music producer.
Mary J. Blige's My Life hits Amazon Prime Video on June 25.
