Mary Lou Retton is entering her grandma era!

On Saturday, Retton's daughter Shayla Schrepfer, shared a picture in honor of her little sister Emma Jean Kelley's graduation where her sister, Skyla Kelley's baby bump is on full display.

"The best weekend celebrating my baby sister’s graduation ! @emmajeankelley we are SO proud of you and can’t wait to see you crush it in adulthood ! WPS!!! 🩷," Shayla wrote.

In the photo, Retton stands on the far left, next to Skyla -- who rocks a blue dress showing off her growing baby bump -- next to her is Emma who holds her cat, and Shayla and McKenna Kelley who round out the picture. Skyla's baby bump is on display in another photo from the carousel that shows the family posing outside of a Mexican restaurant.

Retton did not make a formal announcement on her respective Instagram account.

The news comes after Retton marked a special milestone in March. The Olympic gymnast celebrated the Easter holiday with her daughters, sans her oxygen tank -- which she lived with following her near-death battle with a rare form of pneumonia that left her hospitalized.

"H🐰ppy Easter ! 🐣 Missing @emmajeankelley !!!," Shayla wrote. In the photo, Retton stands next to Shayla and her other daughters, McKenna and and Skyla as they pose on the porch. Noticeably absent from the picture is Retton's oxygen tank.

In January, Retton spoke for the first time about her life-threatening battle in October and the road to recovery. The gymnastics icon appeared alongside her daughter, Shayla, and with the support of her oxygen tank as she spoke to Today's Hoda Kotb.

"When you face death in the eyes, I have so much to look forward to, I'm a fighter and I'm not going to give up," she told Kotb. "I have no idea what the future holds for me, I don't know if I'm going to have lasting issues with my lungs, they don't know. I wish I had answers, but I will never give up, it's not in me."

