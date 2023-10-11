Mary Lou Retton's daughter is offering a health update on her mother, who is "fighting for her life" with a "rare form" of pneumonia.

McKenna Lane Kelley took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared that her mother "continues to fight" while still in the ICU. She, along with her sisters Skyla, Shayla and Emma, thanked everyone "for the outpouring of love and support for our mom."

"Mom is in ICU and continues to fight," she said in her social media post. "She is getting incredible medical care! Thank you to all the doctors and nurses! We ask for continued prayers and positive thoughts for our Mom."

Shayla Kelley Schrepfer also tells ET, "Our first priority is mom's health. We are focused on her right now and want to be with her constantly."

The update comes one day after McKenna shared that her mother, the iconic and decorated Olympic gymnast, is gravely ill battling "a very rare form of pneumonia." She added that her 55-year-old mother is "fighting for her life."

McKenna shared a link to a SpotFund campaign, where fans can donate to help Retton, whom McKenna said is "not insured."

The fundraising goal was set at $50,000 and it has since surpassed that exponentially. As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been more than 4,600 contributors and the campaign has raised more than $262,000.

Retton was one of the most iconic athletes in the country after she took home the gold medal in the individual all-around gymnastics competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. That same year, she also earned two silver medals and two bronze medals, all at the age of 16.

She retired from professional gymnastics in 1986. She was later inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997 and earned the honor of being the first female athlete to be inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

After retiring from competitive sports, she went on to appear on several shows and in films -- often playing herself -- and competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2018.

