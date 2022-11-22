Could a Real Housewives star be belting it out on The Masked Singer? Panelists Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy think they know exactly who the Snowstorm really is!

In this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's Fright Night episode of Fox's hit reality singing competition series, Jenny makes a slew of guesses based on a clue about a monster in the Snowstorm's clue package.

"You know where there's a lot of monsters? On the Housewives shows," Jenny quips. "Have you seen those reunions?"

Breaking down her idea thread, Jenny continues, "Let's think about those Housewives who sing -- There's Erika Jayne, Countess Luann... [and] what about Kyle Richards? She was in the original Halloween movie."

"I think that's a pretty good guess," panelist Robin Thicke adds.

"It's a good guess, but you're wrong, Jenny," Ken interjects. "The Snowstorm is Lisa Rinna! And I'll tell you why."

Before he can get out his explanation, Ken is met with a chorus of incredulous jeers from the audience, and even Snowstorm addresses his speculation.

"Dr. Ken, if I was Lisa Rinna, are you sure my lips would fit under this mask?" The Snowstorm jokes. Although, his impressive burn does little to dissuade Ken from his theory.

This week, The Masked Singer airs two back-to-back episodes, with Wednesday's Fright Night, followed by the Season 8 semi-finals on Thursday. Both episodes of The Masked Singer air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" throughout the history of the show!

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

'Masked Singer' Comedy Roast Night Brings Laughs, Surprising Reveals

'Masked Singer' Gets Wild for Hall of Fame Night: See Who Is Unmasked!

'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Robin Thicke Gets Roasted for Wild Guesses

'The Masked Singer' Goes Retro for '90s Night -- See Who Got Unmasked!