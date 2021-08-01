Matt Damon is facing criticism after revealing that he just recently stopped using an offensive anti-LGBTQ slur. The change came, he said, after he was implored by one of his daughters to stop.

The backlash began after the Stillwater star gave a lengthy interview with U.K.'s The Sunday Times over the weekend. As part of a larger discussion about the shifting landscape of Hollywood and cultural sensibilities -- and "changes in modern masculinity" -- Damon shared a story with the outlet about his own use of an offensive term that he's now retired.

According to the actor, his daughter (whom he did not name) called him out for using what she termed "the f-slur for a homosexual," and penned a letter to the actor that convinced him to quit using it.

"I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter," recalled Damon, who shares three kids -- daughters Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10 -- with wife Luciana Barroso. "She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!' She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood."

It's unclear which of Damon's daughters penned the "treatise" that changed his mind, but the actor did explain why he was still using the term as recently as a few months ago.

"The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid," Damon said, "with a different application."

Damon's admission drew quick criticism on social media, with many questioning why he felt the term was OK in the first place, and why it took him so long to realize how offensive it can be. Others questioned why he chose to tell that story at all.

ET has reached out to Damon's rep for further comment.

So Matt Damon just figured out "months ago", by way of a "treatise" from a child, that he's not supposed to say the word f*ggot.



Months ago.



Months ago. pic.twitter.com/g8MRR39yVR — Travon Free (@Travon) August 1, 2021

I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f****t with. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon after 8 minutes of not saying the F-Slur in front of his daughter: pic.twitter.com/H7BuylS5g5 — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) August 1, 2021

The fact that Matt Damon’s daughter had to explain to him that saying a slur is wrong is insane pic.twitter.com/KeOIlxRZP8 — Cedrica (@iamcedrica) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon arriving home to check Twitter pic.twitter.com/XV2l08JkK8 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) August 1, 2021

why would matt damon freely share that lol — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) August 1, 2021

Everybody:

The national news media:

The trades:

TMZ:

Matt Damon: Y’know I said f*gg*t until like last Tuesday? — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) August 2, 2021

Do celebrities not realize they are not legally required to speak to the press? — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) August 1, 2021

I’ve lost some respect for Matt Damon for two reasons:



1. Being a 51-year-old Harvard-educated person who only realized using homophobic slurs was a bad thing *months* ago; and



2. Being foolish enough to think that was a cute story he should share with the world. pic.twitter.com/WtudX2fGtb — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 1, 2021

Remember when the joke was that Ben Affleck was the dumb one and Matt Damon was the smart one? Because one is dating J-Lo and the other is spending the year of our lord Dolly Parton 2021 bragging about how he just stopped saying "fag." — Jaclyn Moore (@JaclynPMoore) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon wiping a tear as he changes Gus Van Sant’s nickname in his contacts list — Alistair Ryder (@YesitsAlistair) August 1, 2021

Damon himself seemingly predicted the possibility of backlash in the same Sunday Times interview when he said he's learned to not say as much in interviews, as his comments are more likely to be picked apart in the modern media landscape.

"Twenty years ago, the best way I can put it is that the journalist listened to the music more than the lyrics [of an interview],” Damon opined. "Now, your lyrics are getting parsed, to pull them out of context and get the best headline possible. Everyone needs clicks."

"Before it didn't really matter what I said, because it didn't make the news. But maybe this shift is a good thing," he added. "So I shut the f**k up more."

Liam Neeson Proclaims He's 'Not Racist' After Controversial Comments This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Matt Damon Says Things Are Different for Ben Affleck & J.Lo This Time

Amanda Knox Slams 'Stillwater' for Being Inspired By Her Life Story

Matt Damon Reacts to Bennifer Romance, Says He Won't Hate on True Love

Matt Damon on Getting Emotional Over 'Stillwater' Response at Cannes