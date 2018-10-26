Matt Damon's Stunt Double Gets Set on Fire for New Movie Role

Matt Damon's character is literally on fire in the upcoming movie, Ford v. Ferrari.

A stunt double for the 48-year-old actor was spotted shooting a fiery scene for the film on Tuesday at a private airport outside of Los Angeles.

The player above contains footage of the stunt double for Damon -- who portrays late race car driver and automotive designer Carroll Shelby -- getting set ablaze. If you look closely, you can see that the stunt was done by lighting the back of a jacket on fire. Once production got the shot they needed, the crew helped put out the flames with blankets and a fire extinguisher.

Directed by James Mangold, Ford v. Ferrari is based on a true story and also stars Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal and Caitriona Balfe. It's scheduled to hit theaters on June 28, 2019.

In the meantime, hear more on Damon in the video below.

