Matt Dillon Explores His Love of Latin Music in New Documentary 'El Gran Fellove' (Exclusive)
Matt Dillon Documents His Love of Latin Music in 'El Gran Fellov…
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Go Shopping and Fuel Romance Rumo…
Cardi B and Offset Get Emotional Visiting Schools for Daughter K…
Dorinda Medley Reflects on ‘RHONY’ Regrets, a Potential Return a…
John Cena on Wanting Dwayne Johnson to Hop Back Into WWE Ring (E…
Vanessa Bryant Says Dropping Daughter Natalia Off at College Was…
Alex Rodriguez Says He’s ‘Grateful’ as He Moves Into Next Chapte…
How the Hosts of ‘Cheap Old Houses’ Went From Instagram to HGTV …
Fredrik Eklund on Jumping From ‘MDLNY’ to ‘MDLLA’ and Fighting W…
How Mike Richards Will Still Be a Part of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Step…
MTV Brings Back ‘Cribs’: See Which Celebs Will Be Showing Off Th…
Yvonne Orji Brings Her Parents to the 'Vacation Friends' Premier…
Kevin Costner Makes ‘Field of Dreams’ a Reality in Special MLB E…
Trevor Moore Dead at 41
Ninja and Pokimane Talk ‘Free Guy’ Cameos and Future Acting Gigs…
Savannah Chrisley Confirms She and Ex Nic Kerdiles Are Back Toge…
‘Nine Perfect Strangers:’ Nicole Kidman Reacts to the Hype Aroun…
Britney Spears Says Fans Only Know 'Half the Story' of Her Conse…
Olivia Rodrigo Says It’s Been ‘Really Hard’ Watching People ‘Dis…
You know Matt Dillon for his work in films such as Drugstore Cowboy and There's Something About Mary and Crash. What you might not know is that he's also a Latin music aficionado, a subject he explores at length in his documentary, El Gran Fellove.
"I've never lost my passion for music, especially Afro Cuban music," Dillon tells ET. "Documentaries enable you to naturally tap into the meaningful themes of life. And with Fellove, those themes were all there. Movies should be entertaining but are best when mirroring our feelings. However, I also want to walk away having learned something."
The late Francisco Fellove, whose nickname -- The Great Fellove -- gives the film its title, was a showman and prolific Cuban scat singer. Two decades in the making, Dillon's film uses his own recordings as well as archival footage to chronicles the recording of Fellove's final album. In an exclusive clip (above), Dillon plays some of his own salsa in his New York City home.
"The only way to absorb information, facts, names, dates etc. is to feel emotionally connected to the characters in your story," Dillon says. "My hope is that the audience is moved and inspired by Fellove as I was. You never really know how the movie will play until you put it in front of an audience. That’s the magic of cinema."
El Gran Fellove has its North American premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on Saturday.
RELATED CONTENT:
2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Nominations: See the List
Maná to Receive Billboard Icon Award at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health Journey in 1st Latinx Issue of 'ELLE'