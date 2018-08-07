It appears Matt Lauer is dipping his toes when it comes to being back in the public eye.

The 60-year-old journalist took part in the 2018 Hamptons Paddle and Party for Pink on Saturday in Sag Harbor, New York, where he was photographed smiling big, and definitely appearing in good spirits. The appearance marks a rare public outing for Lauer, who's been living a very private life in the Hamptons since being abruptly fired from the Today show last November due to alleged inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

Lauer wore a dark blue Yankees hat, a white long-sleeved shirt and gray shorts for the event. Page Six reports that he took part in the 3-mile paddleboard race and "remained pretty incognito, but his car had a for-sale sign.”

Steven A Henry/Getty Images

Steven A Henry/Getty Images

A source told ET in April that Lauer has been having a tough time as divorce proceedings from estranged wife Annette Roque continue.

"Matt cut himself off from the life he knew in Manhattan and has remained for the most part isolated," the source said. "He looks exhausted. Matt is finally coming to terms with the reality that his marriage is over and he is in bad shape. He feels he lost everything important in his life overnight. He is embarrassed and ashamed."

"Matt feels terrible and regrets his behavior but his regret isn't enough right now," the source added. "It feels like all doors have closed for him."

Last month, Lauer addressed the "difficult times" he's been through in his first interview since he was fired from the Today show. The father of three spoke with Radio New Zealand's Checkpoint With John Campbell about a property issue concerning his ranch in New Zealand, and said he was now an "easy mark" due to the fallout from his highly publicized sexual misconduct scandal.

