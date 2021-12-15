Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Children Are So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Pic
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ children are all grown up. The A-list actor shared a rare picture of the couple’s three children -- Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and 9-year-old Livingston -- from their outing at the Sing 2 premiere. “Family affair at #Sing2 premiere,” the 52-year-old actor wrote. Alves, who married the star in 2012, took to her own Instagram to share two pictures from the evening and give her and McConaughey’s children a shout-out.
“The 3 most important male presence in my life… what a blessing to see the boys so big !! 🙏🏽🙏🏽💚💛💚💛💚,” she captioned the photo of the Sing star posing with their two sons, who rocked similar black-and-white outfits for the occasion.
In the next picture, the model highlighted her daughter, who wore a pink dress. “Now with the LADIES!!! Look at Vida guys!!!! This young lady has changed my life, my partner in crime!!! One of a kind! This movie highlights so many important things in such a fun, joyful and entertaining way I can’t wait for you all to see!! @singmovie 💛💚💛💚💚💛💚💛,” she wrote.
Vida has a special role alongside her dad in the new film. During an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, McConaughey revealed that his daughter makes a special cameo in the upcoming film.
"Your daughter got to do a little part in this film," Fallon said.
"She did,” the star replied, adding, “Vida got a couple of lines in Sing 2. She plays a piglet who is scuba diving in chocolate, saying, ‘This is the best day of my life.’” Agreeing with the piglet, Fallon added, "I mean, it is the best day if you get to scuba dive in chocolate."
Sing 2 hits theaters Dec. 22.
