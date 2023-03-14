Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson to Reunite for New Apple TV+ Series
Alright, alright alright! Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are reuniting on a new television series -- and one that will definitely be more light-hearted than their last go-round on True Detective.
On Tuesday, Apple TV+ announced a new untitled comedy series starring the pair, playing themselves, from Schitt's Creek writer David West Read.
The 10-episode half-hour comedy is described as "a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Matthew and Woody's friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew's ranch in Texas."
No word yet what impact this may have on the reports that McConaughey was in talks to star in a new Yellowstone series amid rumors last month that Kevin Costner was leaving the popular Paramount Network series.
"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement to ET at the time. "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."
