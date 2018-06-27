Matthew McConaughey On How His 'Clock Was Ticking' On Marriage Before Meeting Camila Alves

Settling down, yet still riding high.

Matthew McConaughey delivered his reliably quotable take on life and love in a new interview with Cigar Aficionado, where he shared what led him to marry his now-wife Camila Alves nearly a decade ago.



“I mean, the clock was ticking—I was about to be 40 and my plan was to be married and have kids by that age,” he stated. “But I didn’t want to play the game of starting to feel anxious because, with too much anxiety, you can’t find a mate. And then you make a hasty decision. I knew men who had made hasty decisions and women who had done the same thing. But at that point, I wasn’t hunting. And then this amazing woman walked across my field of vision and I thought, ‘Who is that?’ And it was Camila.”



In the interview, the Texas native also weighed on in the McConaissance, a term for the actor’s turn from fluffy commercial roles to meaty dramatic work that began around 2013, garnering him an Academy Award for Dallas Buyers Club.



“I just said, ‘F**k the bucks—I’m going for the experience’ in the things I was choosing,” he shared. “I quit trying to project how something would be received and decided to just be an actor for hire again. So I shut down my production company and my music company and simplified the things on my proverbial desk. I love being an actor and going as deep as you can in a role, to really commit to the craft. I put my head down and went after roles that scared me.”



He also gifted fans some folksy wisdom on life in general: "You’ve got to watch in life who’s wagging who—is the dog wagging the tail or the tail wagging the dog? I’ve noticed the tail wagging me from time to time and I have to say, 'Hold on—I want to be the one doing the wagging.'"

The beloved actor can next be seen in crime drama White Boy Rick, which hits theaters on Sept. 14, 2018.

See more on McConaughey in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Serenity' Trailer: Anne Hathaway Hires Matthew McConaughey as a Hit Man

Anne Hathaway Has an 'Indecent Proposal' for Matthew McConaughey in 'Serenity' Trailer (Exclusive)

First Look: Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway's Steamy New Thriller 'Serenity'

Related Gallery