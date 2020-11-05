Matthew McConaughey is getting some love from his kids! On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a video that showed how his and Camila Alves' children, Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 7, celebrated his 51st birthday.

In the sweet clip, which appeared to be a throwback based on the kids' ages, the tots, acting excited and silly, celebrate their dad by singing "Happy Birthday" to him. In the caption, McConaughey wrote that the video was "a beautiful alarm clock" for him on that day.

Alves also shared the clip, writing, "I know we are all on the election right now but this was a good alarm clock the morning after Election Day celebrating the amazing human that @officiallymcconaughey is!!!!"

Though McConaughey and Alves rarely share pics or videos of their kids, the mother of three recently posted a photo of herself and Levi, who's the spitting image of his dad, cooking together.

When ET's Rachel Smith spoke to McConaughey, the actor called his eldest son "the most considerate person I ever met," and revealed how they're similar in more ways than one.

"He's an extremely considerate and very, very sensitive young man, a really caring kid. He, like me, has a very much perfectionist bone in him," McConaughey told ET. "He wants things to be exactly how he wants them. He is very definite at exactly how that is and is not afraid to hop up on the chair and orate to everyone... He's a great salesman. He's a great debater. He's a great storyteller. He's becoming a really good storyteller."

As for his future hopes for his kids, McConaughey, who recently released his memoir, Greenlights, said he wants "them to do whatever it is they're fashioned to do, whatever they have an innate ability to do and are willing to put in the work to get better at it."

"Whatever that is, I want them to do that. If that becomes something in the industry that I'm in? Bravo," he said. "... I have already started to employ them. They do all my photoshoots now... So maybe I'll have a little McConaughey production crew here and we'll be a one stop shop."

