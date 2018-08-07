Matthew Perry is on the road to recovery.

The former Friends star is on the mend after undergoing a recent surgery, his rep tells ET. "Matthew Perry recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation," the rep said in a statement on Tuesday. "He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals."

Perry has been open about his past health struggles, including battles with addiction to alcohol and Vicodin. He opened up about his recovery in a 2015 video for Phoenix House, a California-based treatment center. And Perry recently wrote a play, The End of Longing, which he told ET mirrors those struggles.

"It's an exaggerated form of myself, but I am an open wound out there by the end of the play, that's for sure," he told ET of the play in April 2017.

"I'm always drawn to characters that improve, that are geared to try to become better men in their lives, that start off in a somewhat broken place and are trying to improve their lives, and that's what I've tried to do in my personal life," he explained. "I like stories that tell that story."

