Maya Rudolph has some sage advice for her younger self. ET spoke to Rudolph at WSJ Magazine's Innovator Awards, where she shared what she'd tell herself years before she ever came to fame on Saturday Night Live.

"I think I would have told myself to be patient. That it will get better," Rudolph, who was named as one of this year's innovators said. "And you'll actually get stronger and grow into the person you were meant to be. It just might take a little while."

Rudolph, who left the long-running sketch comedy series back in 2007, also had some wise words for season 47's exiting cast members when speaking to ET in June.

"I was so sad when I left," she reflected. "I think it's OK to, like, take that moment, but I also feel like it's nice to see the rest of the world."

"You sort of forget, when you're in SNL world, [that] there's a lot out there," Rudolph added. "And they should go have fun."

The 50-year-old actress has been doing plenty of that herself, earning a role as one of the villains in Disney's Disenchanted, and gearing up for season 2 of her hit Apple TV+ series, Loot. The dramedy sees Rudolph as Molly Novak, a billionaire who is in a downward spiral, is trying to rehab her image and embarks on a path of self-realization.

While she didn't say much about next season, Rudolph did share that viewers can expect to see Molly attempt to clean up her act a bit.

"Well, I think the last time we saw Molly, she was doing some things she's not gonna feel good about in the morning," Rudolph teased. "So, I think she's gonna try to clean up her act a little bit. But I do think she usually does seem to keep making mistakes when that happens, which is OK."

"Messy's cute," she added.

As for what it means for the SNL alum to be honored at WSJ Magazine's annual event, Rudolph called it "pretty cool."

"It makes me feel like I'm doing something with my life," the comedian shared. "It makes me feel like I've put something forward into popular culture, and I feel really proud about that, 'cause I really have focused on my own sort of brand of comedy, and I think that people responding to it makes me feel really good."

See more from WSJ Magazine's Innovator Awards in the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Loot' Preview: Maya Rudolph Makes a Smoldering New Friend at the Bar

'Loot': Maya Rudolph Breaks Down Molly's Hilarious 'Hot Ones' Scene

Maya Rudolph Shares Some Advice for Departing 'SNL' Castmembers

‘Loot’: Watch Maya Rudolph Lose Her Cool as Molly Lands in the Hot Seat This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery