'Mayans MC': Which Character Are You?

On Monday, it was announced that the Sons of Anarchy spinoff is such a hit (currently the most-watched cable series of the year), it’s already been greenlit for a second season. That means loads more adventures with EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and the rest of the crew! To mark the occasion, we put together a quiz to help fans learn where exactly they belong in the rough-and-tumble club.



And the show isn’t just popular -- it’s also groundbreaking in it’s commitment to creating a Latin American saga told by Latin Americans.



“This is the first time I’ve seen this [many] people like me on one show, you get what I’m saying?” Emilio Rivera, who returned to play Marcus Alvarez aka “El Padrino” on the show. “Also, behind the scenes, Kurt [Sutter, the series co-creator] made a point of that and that’s how it’s been going. It makes me proud. At first, I was nervous about that because SOA was so good, you know. But when I saw what they had, I wasn’t worried anymore. I’m just proud... We’ve been waiting a long time for this opportunity. These guys came to play, man.”

