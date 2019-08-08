Million Dollar Listing New York fans have called Steve Gold “daddy” since he made his debut on the Bravo show back in season six, but now, he actually is a daddy.

"Oh, I mean, I’ve never been happier," the new father gushes to ET. Gold and his girlfriend, Luiza Gawlowska, welcomed their first child together, Rose, back in June.

"It's funny, you have this nine-month kind of build-up to this, and there's a lot of different emotions that play," he notes. "You're excited, but you're nervous. It never stops... how am I going to juggle the work-life balance? You know, how am I going to keep up with such an excruciating career and still there be for my child? You have all these kind of thoughts that go through your head, and then you're like, how am I going to react? How am I going to handle it all?"

Gold says there was a "sense of relief" as soon as little Rose entered the world, though.

"I kind of had this odd sense of calmness that I never felt in my life before," he shares. "I don't know how to describe it other than that. Everything is as it should be, and now we're two months in. I mean, the baby's doing great. We're doing great. It's, like, a whole new life. Something I always wanted and now I get to experience it. It's incredible."

The pair kept their romance sort of under wraps, and their pregnancy totally under wraps.

"You know, we told my family toward the end of the first trimester, so, like, my closest friends and family knew from pretty much when you know it's real," Gold admits. "We weren't public about our relationship, and then it'd be weird to kind of announce that. And also, I'm very superstitious. In the Jewish religion, we actually don't, one, talk about those things and mention it. It was just kind of asking for bad energy to come into your life. And we didn't even set up a nursery!"

Viewers will get to see Gold’s whole love story with Gawlowska play out this season on the show, which he’s really looking forward to; he calls her "the one."

"I’m excited for people to see how I fell in love with her," he confesses, adding that he definitely intends to marry Gawlowska one day -- but they're just taking it day by day for now.

The 34-year-old real estate agent entered fatherhood just after his MDLNY co-star Ryan Serhant, who welcomed his own daughter, Zena, in February. The show’s other lead, Fredrik Eklund, wasn’t too far ahead of Gold and Serhant, welcoming his first kids, twins Milla and Freddy, in 2017.

"You couldn't write this script," Gold says of all three guys becoming dads around the same time. "It would be too unbelievable … It's funny that it all happened in similar time frames. We have a lot of different things to compete on now."

Gold jokes that the best word to describe the new season is "daddies," as the guys have all pivoted a little harder into the life part of the work-life balance.

"You have something that's more important than our careers, which obviously we all have made this such a priority in our lives to have gotten where we are," he says. "The competition's changed and it's fun. It's different. It's exciting. It's a new chapter for all of us."

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

