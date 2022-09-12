Meadow Walker is remembering her dad, Paul Walker, on what would've been his 49th birthday. The 23-year-old model took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her dad, as well as call attention to The Fast and the Furious actor's charitable foundation.

"Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul. I love you forever and miss you everyday," Meadow wrote next to the photo slideshow, which included an adorable throwback of her as a toddler alongside her dad. "New @paulwalkerfdn designs out today to celebrate you! Do good, be good 💙."

In the second slide, Meadow showed off new T-shirts designed as part of the actor's Paul Walker Foundation, noting that 100 percent of the proceeds from merchandise sold will be donated to the foundation's scholarship fund.

Additionally, Meadow shared another old photo of her and her dad on her Instagram Story. The pic sees a young Meadow sitting atop her dad's shoulders, with her arms around his neck. She also re-shared her 2020 birthday tribute to Paul, which featured another sweet shot of the pair, this time from when Meadow was just a few years old.

Paul's birthday was also celebrated by his Fast family, including Jordana Brewster, who shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video of the pair from the Fast and Furious set.

"I find these on my phone and feel like he is still here. Paul’s laughter. His beautiful smile and spirit," Jordana captioned the video. She also called on fans to support his foundation, adding, "Join me in celebrating his birthday today by honoring the @paulwalkerfdn . Do good. Be good. Link in my bio to buy 🧢 👚."

In November, Meadow paid tribute to Paul on the 8-year anniversary of his death. Sharing another throwback of the pair, this time of Paul holding a baby Meadow in his arms, as she wrapped her arms wrapped around his neck, she captioned it, "I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend."

In another call to her father's foundation, Meadow urged fans and followers to donate to the Paul Walker Foundation to help raise money for Toys for Tots. "To honor my dad’s legacy, we hope you’ll join us to Do Good. Today, profits from our Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug will go directly to #ToysForTots 🧸💜💞💓⭐️ Happy Giving Tuesday!," she wrote at the time.

Paul died on Nov. 30, 2013, as a passenger in a single-car crash with friend and driver Roger Rodas in Valencia, California. Meadow was 15 at the time of her father's tragic crash.

For more on how Paul's Fast family continues to honor his legacy, check out the video below.

Paul Walker's Father Reflects on His Death and Praises 'Fast and Furious' Cast Tributes (Exclusive)



