"Do you think that because I'm a woman I'm less capable of extreme violence?" Alice Kerr, the elite CIA operative played by Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead), asks an asset at one point in Mile 22. "Because I am very happy to disabuse you of that misconception."

Suffice it to say, the women of Mile 22 (in theaters Aug. 17) can more than hold their own in the life-or-death world of global espionage. Mark Wahlberg stars as an intelligence officer tasked with transporting a foreign asset with top secret intel across 22 miles of Southeast Asia to an extraction point, aided in his mission by his lieutenant, Alice.

"Alice is pretty badass. She's got a lot of fire and the big appeal was the intellectual smarts and tenacity as well as what we've come to see as insane physical ability," Cohan says. Also part of their team is Sam Snow, the highly trained covert soldier played by Ronda Rousey.

"My role was not so dependent on being physical and fighting. It was, like, completely the opposite," Rousey explains, adding that director Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights and Lone Survivor) "wanted to give me an opportunity to actually act and not just lean on the physicality part."

"Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA's most highly-prized and least-understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in."

