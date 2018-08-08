Meg Ryan Looks Incredible in Black Bikini While Vacationing In Italy

Meg Ryan is looking amazing!

While in Portofino, Italy, on Monday, the 56-year-old actress was spotted rocking a tiny black bikini top and black-and-blue board shorts, which put her toned abs and impressive arms on full display. Ryan's sporty swimsuit style was perfect for her day at sea on a boat, and her makeup-free face and wet hair only added to her casual summer look.

Also currently in Italy, is Ryan's Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail co-star, Tom Hanks, who is vacationing with his wife, Rita Wilson, and their 28-year-old son, Chet. While it's unclear if the actress has met up with Hanks and his family, they all appear to be having a blast!

Just a few days prior to her Italy getaway, Ryan was in Locarno, Switzerland, for the 71st Locarno Film Festival where she received the Leopard Club Award. Once again, the Hollywood star was turning heads with her simple-yet-chic styles.

Meg Ryan attends a conversation with the public during the 71st Locarno Film Festival on Aug. 4, 2018 in Locarno, Switzerland. Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Meg Ryan receives Leopard Club Award during the 71st Locarno Film Festival on Aug. 3, 2018 in Locarno, Switzerland. Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Back in June, Ryan spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow, her former Flesh and Bone co-star, about why she why decided to quit acting.

“I didn't really aim to be an actor,” she revealed. “I was a journalism major at school, and a curious person, and I wanted to go back out into the world and figure out who I was -- am -- in relation to other things and other people and other environments."

Ryan continued, "I never wanted to be an actress. The whole idea of being a famous person... I felt like a witness to, I didn’t feel exactly in it, and I think that was a really good thing. I felt like a student of it in a way, or that I was watching it in an anthropological way."

