Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly can't get enough of each other -- and we support their latest "Kiss Kiss!"

The lovebirds were photographed sharing another PDA-filled moment Tuesday afternoon, this time locking lips near a street in Sherman Oaks, California. In the steamy pics, the two seemed to pay no mind to onlookers as they wrapped their arms around each other and embraced in an intimate kiss.

Fox, 35, showed off her enviable abs in a beige crop top and matching shorts, while the "Bloody Valentine" singer, 31, wore a powder pink button-down, light blue jeans and white kicks. MGK also sported pink, black and white painted nails, with a similar design to the uber-long ones he rocked at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month.

ET has learned that the new photos were snapped shortly after the couple was pulled over by police. According to TMZ, MGK was driving his motorcycle with Fox on the back, but was pulled over by a LAPD officer for not wearing his helmet (Megan was wearing protective headgear). The outlet reports that MGK was also cited for not having the proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle on his driver's license.

Last week, the couple also made headlines for Fox's surprise appearance during MGK's performance at the Indy 500. The crowd went wild when the singer invited his girlfriend to come out onstage for Barstool Sports' party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

The pair -- who met in March 2020 on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass -- definitely seems to be getting more serious these days. A source told ET earlier this month that MGK "would marry Megan in a heartbeat." Fox "is definitely in love" with her beau, the source said, but is "having a great time" with where things are at right now.

"She really takes her kids [Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4] into consideration," the source added, of the three kids Fox shares with ex Brian Austin Green. "She knows that taking that next step would be a big adjustment, but it's not off the table."

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He Wears Megan Fox's Blood in a Necklace



